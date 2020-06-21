The community will be able to see the Rotokare Scenic Reserve sanctuary from a different perspective next month.

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is holding both scheduled and private night tours of the sanctuary.

Environmental educator Ash Muralidhar says the tours will be a unique experience.

"No two tours are the same. You are interacting with the animal's in their habitat. Rotokare at night is different to what people see during the day."

There are both group and public sessions available.

"Private tours are dependent on the date and weather. There needs to be 10-15 people for a private tour."

She says the tours are popular.

"The community always gets behind them. It's amazing to see people want to come out and see the sanctuary."

Each tour session runs for around two hours with a brief description of the sanctuary and wildlife given before the tour.

Ash says participants should wear good hiking boots or gumboots as the ground can get quite wet and sludgy if it has been raining.

"We also recommend they bring torches or a head torch but we do have some available for those who don't own one."

Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 for children aged one to 18 with all proceeds going to the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.

■ For more information, or to sign up for one of the times, visit the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust Facebook page.