A surveyor who has opened an office in Stratford this year says he doesn't know when Stratford last had such a business based in the town.

Juffermans Surveyors Ltd, founded by Allen Juffermans, opened an office in Stratford earlier this year.

"We have an office in New Plymouth and Hāwera. I travel through Stratford regularly so I thought why not open an office here, to make it easy for the community to access a surveyor."

A surveyor covers all aspects of development including engineering, resource management, subdivisions and construction.

"I haven't found when Stratford last had a resident surveyors office. I'm looking forward to being involved in the planning and development of this friendly town where the council is helpful and has the interests of the residents at the forefront of what they do."

Allen says his company has a close relationship with the Stratford, New Plymouth and South Taranaki district councils.

"Every subdivision needs to be approved by council so we work closely with them and the private owner. A subdivision is a six-month process which starts with the resource consent process and ends with the title to go ahead and sell."

He says all of his offices are close to the three council buildings.

"They are all in a 1km radius. This is to make it easy for private owners wanting to subdivide as they need to work with both the council and a surveyor."

Originally from Wairau in Taranaki, Allen attended Okato College, and then Otago University where he studied a Bachelor of Surveying.

Allen says he's wanted to become a surveyor since the age of 12.

"A surveyor came to our family farm for a job. I saw them walking across the hill and I thought it would be a great job to do."

Allen graduated from university in 1996, then worked in the eastern Bay of Plenty for four years.

He says he completed two years of practical work and a series of exams to become a licensed cadastral surveyor. He moved back to New Plymouth in 2000.

"I wanted to come back to be closer with my family."

Allen worked for BTW Company for two years, before establishing the Hāwera and New Plymouth offices in 2002.

"I've never looked back. I love what I do."

He says during this time, it is important to support local.

"Stratford is an awesome town and a great place to work. It's important to support our local businesses during this time."