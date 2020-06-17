Margie Hodgetts and "gorgeous girls" at Paper Plus Stratford have another reason to celebrate this week.

While Margie and her team have been celebrating the store's 20th anniversary of being owned by Margie, with balloons, chocolates and giveaways in store, one lucky shopper is now celebrating even more.

They were one of 11 lucky Lotto players across the country to enjoy a midweek windfall after winning $19,330 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday's live Lotto draw.

Two of those winners, including the one who purchased their ticket in Paper Plus Stratford also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,919.

Another Taranaki Lotto player enjoyed good luck in last night's draw as well, with a Lotto Second Division sold by New World New Plymouth.