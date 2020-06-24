Whether you know the moves, or are wanting to learn, Stratford Rock N Roll Club president Carolyn Bound-Stewart says the club is a great place for everyone.

Bound-Stewart has been president of the club for 22 years, and first became involved with the club 31 years ago.

"The club was very new at the time and I wanted to give it a go. I'm a life member of the club. I cut the cake when the club celebrated it's first birthday."

After not operating during covid-19 alert levels 4, 3 and 2, the club had it's first meeting back on June 16.

Advertisement

"We're all so excited to be back."

Bound-Stewart says she enjoys dancing.

"I dance ballroom as well, I have always loved dancing, it makes me happy. I just listen to the music and I enjoy moving to it."

She says she enjoys 1950s-60s music.

"It makes me just want to get up and dance."

She says the club is social and family- orientated.

"There are roughly 30 members at the club. It is like one big family. It's suited for all ages."

She says she encourages everyone to come and give it a go.

Advertisement

"You don't need any skills, we work with people at their level and help them learn the steps and gain confidence. However I do encourage people to bring a dancing partner."

The club is social, but some members have been to competitions, Bound-Stewart says.

"We've had members dance at nationals and club championships. We always support and are proud of the members."

Bound-Stewart has competed in a number of competitions.

"I can dance both lead and follow. It's great because I can dance with everybody."

She says rock N roll is beneficial.

"You learn different types of dances and it is also great fitness. It gets you up and moving. When I had my back operation dancing helped me regain my strength."

Bound-Stewart says the club is holding a dancing course on July 7.

"We will be teaching the basic steps. It's a good opportunity after the Covid-19 alert levels to revitalise."

The Stratford Rock N Roll Club meets at the St Andrews Hall every Tuesday from 7.30-9pm. The fee for members is $2 a night for a senior (18 years and over) and $1 a night for a junior. For non-members, it is $4 for a senior and $2 for a junior.