Whether you know the moves, or are wanting to learn, Stratford Rock N Roll Club president Carolyn Bound-Stewart says the club is a great place for everyone.
Bound-Stewart has been president of the club for 22 years, and first became involved with the club 31 years ago.
"The club was very new at the time and I wanted to give it a go. I'm a life member of the club. I cut the cake when the club celebrated it's first birthday."
After not operating during covid-19 alert levels 4, 3 and 2, the club had it's first meeting back on June 16.
"We're all so excited to be back."
Bound-Stewart says she enjoys dancing.
"I dance ballroom as well, I have always loved dancing, it makes me happy. I just listen to the music and I enjoy moving to it."
She says she enjoys 1950s-60s music.
"It makes me just want to get up and dance."
She says the club is social and family- orientated.
"There are roughly 30 members at the club. It is like one big family. It's suited for all ages."
She says she encourages everyone to come and give it a go.
"You don't need any skills, we work with people at their level and help them learn the steps and gain confidence. However I do encourage people to bring a dancing partner."
The club is social, but some members have been to competitions, Bound-Stewart says.
"We've had members dance at nationals and club championships. We always support and are proud of the members."
Bound-Stewart has competed in a number of competitions.
"I can dance both lead and follow. It's great because I can dance with everybody."
She says rock N roll is beneficial.
"You learn different types of dances and it is also great fitness. It gets you up and moving. When I had my back operation dancing helped me regain my strength."
Bound-Stewart says the club is holding a dancing course on July 7.
"We will be teaching the basic steps. It's a good opportunity after the Covid-19 alert levels to revitalise."
The Stratford Rock N Roll Club meets at the St Andrews Hall every Tuesday from 7.30-9pm. The fee for members is $2 a night for a senior (18 years and over) and $1 a night for a junior. For non-members, it is $4 for a senior and $2 for a junior.