To support Taranaki's emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem, Venture Taranaki is sponsoring StartUp Taranaki to provide free 45 minute coaching clinics for anyone thinking about applying to the TSB Good Stuff Grant.

The coaching clinics begin from Saturday, June 20, facilitated by Graham Nelson and Katherine Blaney from StartUp Taranaki.

The clinics will help potential applicants clarify their idea and thought process, articulate their idea, understand the community impact of their idea, refine their pitch, and even help with the filming of their submission video.

"We're pleased to be able to continue to support the development of a thriving Taranaki entrepreneurial ecosystem through this meaningful partnership," says Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland.

Advertisement

TSB Bank's Good Stuff Grant is offering $200,000 in kick-starter grants to help get innovative ideas that generate good for the community up and running.

In recognition of their home region, there is another $50,000 worth of funding specifically for Taranaki applicants.

"The TSB Good Stuff Grant is an opportunity to stimulate and funnel some of the innovative, social good thinking that Taranaki is already known for and it's fantastic to see TSB backing Taranaki with extra funding to support their local community too," Justine says.

There are certain eligibility criteria for the ideas submitted to the TSB Good Stuff Grant, including that it is a new idea and has not already been launched.

More information about the criteria for applications is on the TSB website.

Availability is limited to 20 spaces, so those interested will need to register quickly. Registrations can be made at www.startuptaranaki.nz/tsb-good-stuff-clinic