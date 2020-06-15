Armed police were seen on the streets of Stratford this afternoon to the concern of some local residents.

One woman, who declined to give her name, called the Stratford Press office saying she was alarmed to see armed police officers walking down Pembroke Road just after noon today.

A police spokesperson says armed police responded to a report of shots being fired.

A caller told police they had heard what they thought to be gunshots and police attended the scene.

The spokesperson says no firearms were located and the noise is believed to have been caused by fireworks, not firearms.

Police have now left the scene.