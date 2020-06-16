Young Taranaki artist Stuart Tullet Morris is showcasing his works in an exhibition in a Stratford gallery.

Stuart is an artist and musician, now based in Wellington. After gaining a diploma in art and creativity, he has experimented with a variety of media including experimental film, ceramics and printmaking.

His works show the early years of modern art where artists like Braque, Picasso and the Fauvists broke away from the traditional academic art forms and began to experiment with the emotional impact of colour and line.

Stuart's pastoral landscapes show figures dancing and playing music all described in vivid colour.

His exhibition runs until July 9 at the Fenton Street Art Collective.