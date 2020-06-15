The Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford is calling for entries for its upcoming young artists competition.

The TSB Community Trust (TSBCT) Emergence Award 2020 for young Taranaki artists is expected to attract a large number of entries, gallery director Rhonda Bunyan says.

There are several cash prizes for different categories with the winner receiving $2000 and a trophy.

The sponsorship of TSB Community Trust, has enabled the gallery to mount its second Taranaki-based competition and exhibition for young emerging visual artists.

The artist must be born in Taranaki, live in Taranaki, or have attended secondary school in Taranaki and be aged 14 to 26 years on July 3, 2020, the date entries close.

The TSB Community Trust Award for Young Taranaki Artists aims to empower and encourage the creative talents of young, aspiring and emerging artists from Taranaki, while providing a showcase for their works.

Rhonda says she asks all aspiring young artists to give it ago.

"You never know what the judges are looking for or what will appeal. Don't be shy about your art."

The judges are Puke Ariki's researcher and art historian Laura Campbell and artist and exhibition component fabricator Justin Jade Morgan.

Laura is a strong advocate for the role art plays in society and is organiser of Puke Ariki's Homework exhibition.

Justin has worked for a number of Arts Learning-based organisations and his art practice explores the relationship between physical objects and life as performance.

Rhonda says it is crucial to initiate positive outcomes and experience for budding young artists in the region, providing a platform for them to share their talent with the wider community.

"The experience of showing work in a public setting engenders pride and confidence.

"Percy Thomson Gallery is grateful to the support shown by TSB Community Trust with a generous grant to allow us to offer substantial prize money and to give young artists the opportunity to exhibit in our vibrant provincial gallery."

First Prize: Winner of the supreme TSB Community Trust Emergence Award for Young Taranaki Artists: $2000

Second place: $500

Third place: $250

Prizes for best photography artist, 2D (eg painting, collage, graphic design), 3D Artist and Fibre Art, $200 each

Taranaki Secondary Schools prize: 1st $200, 2nd $150, 3rd $100

People's Choice Award: $200

■ To enter, visit www.percythomsongallery.org.nz. Entries close July 3. The exhibition runs from July 24- August 16, 2020. The gala opening event will be held on Friday, July 24, 6.30pm