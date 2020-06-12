The results are in for the Taranaki Electricity Trust board election.

The final result means there are three fresh faces on the board.

In Ward A, which serves Waitara, Uruti and Inglewood, incumbent Mike Davey has been re-elected, with 2109 votes. He is joined by new trustees Tony Bedford (1718 votes) and Melissa Kay (1398 votes).

Karen Schumacher and Leanne Blakelock were unsuccessful, with Karen receiving 1278 and Leanne 1114 votes.

In Ward B, which covers parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Stratford and Eltham, current TET chair Alan Jamieson was re-elected with 1825 votes. He is joined by fellow incumbent Andrew Wood (1504) and new trustee Jono Erwood who polled highest for the ward with 1864 votes.

Rick Coplestone and Matthew McDonald were unsuccessful, with Rick receiving 1256 votes and Matthew 916 votes.

Voter numbers were down on the last election, with a final voter turnout of 30.1 per cent compared to the 2017 election whcih had a turnout of 32.34 per cent.