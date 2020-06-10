Visiting rules at Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals have returned to normal following the nation's move to alert level 1 earlier this week.

Gill Campbell, Taranaki DHB chief operating officer, says the change is welcome, but is important patients are still able to rest and recover.

"While we are pleased our patients can now have greater whānau support while in hospital, we ask that visitors respect staff if they need to discuss visitor numbers and that people don't visit if they are at all unwell."

The same also applies for those with outpatient appointments.

"If you are unwell in the lead up to your appointment, please call the phone number on your appointment letter to make alternative arrangements.

"We continue to use phone and video conferencing where necessary and appropriate, so this may be an option if you are unable to attend."

All visitors are also encouraged to download the free NZ COVID Tracer app and register their visit using the QR codes. These codes are available at all hospital entrances and waiting areas, and at Taranaki DHB's community health centres and dental clinics throughout the region.

Using the app and QR codes will enable users to create a digital diary of the places they visit. People can also register their contact information through the app to make sure the National Close Contact Service can get in touch if they need to.

Download the NZ COVID Tracer app for free from the Google Play and Apple stores.

For more information about visiting at Taranaki DHB, including parking and visiting hours, go to the Taranaki District Health Board website.