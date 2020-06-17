Wacky hair, odd shoes and bright clothing are some of the ways Eltham Primary School pupils have kept learning fun throughout the Covid-19 alert levels.

Principal Kathryn Pick says for the past four weeks, pupils and staff have been participating in "Funky Fun Fridays".

"When we came back to school under alert level 2, the staff wanted to divert the focus from Covid-19. We wanted to take away the fear of returning to school in such an unusual time.

Eltham Primary School pupils and staff dressed in backwards clothing, wacky hair and odd shoes and socks. Photo / Supplied

"It was important to us to re-establish and focus on relationships with the pupils and improve their wellbeing. We thought what better way to do that then to dress-up in wacky and bright clothes."

The classes have chosen the themes of the days.

"We've had bright and colourful, a combination of wacky hair, odd shoes and backwards clothing and pyjamas."

Last week, on June 12, the school had its last Funky Fun Friday.

Room one pupils with teacher Faye Wilson and school principal Kathryn Pick in their pyjamas. Photo / Supplied

"The theme was ugly and outrageous. This was a celebration for the country going into alert level 1 and having no cases of Covid-19."

She says the pupils have enjoyed dressing up.

"They always look forward to the Funky Fun Fridays. We wanted to remind the pupils school is a safe place where they can have fun as well as following the Covid-19 rules and regulations."

During alert level 2 the school was unable to have assemblies, part of their original weekly routine.

Room three pupils with teacher aides Louise Corsto (far left), Jess Linton and class teacher Celeste McLean (right). Photo / Supplied

She says she wanted the pupils to have something light-hearted coming up.

"We wanted to make sure the children felt okay. By having the Funky Fun Fridays, the children had something to look forward to, be able to have fun and 'let their hair down'."

Kathryn says she is happy the country is in alert level 1.

"It's nice to be back to more normal routines, there are more opportunities available for the pupils. However, we still have to do our part and follow regulations to keep the virus away."