Someone is illegally dumping tyres in the backcountry, and Stratford mayor Neil Volzke is not impressed.

"I am bloody annoyed. This is really irresponsible behaviour by an individual."

Neil says he is aware of the tyres being dumped over four locations recently, with six separate incidents noted and reported by residents nearby.

On Saturday he went out to view two of the sites himself and says he was disgusted by what he saw.

"We aren't just talking about one or two tyres. This is a large amount which have been illegally dumped in the area."

Neil says he wants the offender charged.

"I have now laid a formal complaint with the police about it and hope the person responsible for this is found and charged."

Neil says the issue was first brought to councillors' attention in April, as part of the assets report to the policy and services meeting that month.

"At that point, there had been two instances of tyre dumping. One in Matau and one in Te Wera."

The dumping was over a fence into a private property in the Matau instance and the Te Wera one was in a railway reserve, he says.

"Since then there have been four other cases of it happening, Twice more at Te Wera, once on the Whanga Saddle and once on Mangaotuku Rd in Tututawa."

Tyres dumped on Mangaotuku Road in Tututawa. Photo / Neil Volzke

As well as being an eyesore, Neil says the dumping creates an environmental hazard.

"People go to great lengths to maintain and protect the environment and this is being ruined by one person choosing to illegally dump tyres."

The tyre dumping has been witnessed on at least two of the occasions and photos have been taken of the truck involved, says Neil.

"Council's investigation into the matter have shown the truck is signwritten with a company name however it is not owned by that company. All the details we have have been passed on to the police."

He encourages anyone witnesses tyre dumping to let council know.

"If possible, take a photo at the time, and most importantly notify council so we can follow up."

Neil says as well as laying te complain with Police he has instructed council officers to continue with their own investigation too.

"We will be seeking a full clean-up of all the dumped tyres from each location by the person responsible."