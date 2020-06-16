A dog-orientated market is helping to raise funds for a charitable trust.

We Love Dogs charitable trust is holding the "Barket" to raise funds to go towards rehabilitating dogs for their forever homes.

Trustee members Aimee Baldwin, Dennis Putt and Sarah Johns are organising the event.

Aimee says it costs roughly $500 to rehabilitate a dog.

Advertisement

"We rehome dogs from the pounds and also from owners who can no longer have the dogs due to their situations changing. We pay for vaccinations, training and their food. The money raised at the Barket will go towards this."

The trust held its first Barket earlier this year.

The Barket is a very popular event. Photo / Supplied

"It was a very popular event. We were wanting to hold a Barket every couple of months but because of Covid-19, we had to stop. Since we are in alert level 1, we can hold one again."

She says this will be a fun day out, for family members and their dogs.

"There is a big space at the venue for dogs to run around and there will be live music and a bouncy castle at the Barket. We haven't been able to go out to an event for quite some time so it will be great to see everyone again.

"It's also important to support our small local businesses as we come out of the Covid-19 situation."

Aimee says the biggest focus is to bring people together within the community and raise awareness about dogs and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

"We also want to get dogs into loving homes."

Advertisement

The trust is also looking for more foster families.

"We are so thankful for the families we have now but we are needing more."

The Barket is on Saturday, July 4 at the Northpoint Field in Bell Block from 9.30am-1.30pm. For more information, visit the We Love Dogs Charitable Trust Facebook page.

There is a small fee of $25 for stallholders. For those wanting to have a stall, email welovedogsct@gmail.com