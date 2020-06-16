For most people, they receive gifts on their birthdays.

But for Trish Bennett from Toko, she is giving rather than receiving for her birthday.

Trish is taking part in Shave for a Cure, where she will be shaving off her locks to support Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) on July 1.

She says she has always wanted to support LBC, a charity close to her heart.

"There are so many people affected by cancer personally or know someone who has been affected. I've lost my half-brother's mother Dawn Holmes, my step-father Roger Blackwood and my good friend Liz from Gisborne."

Trish moved to Taranaki from Gisborne 18 months ago.

"I love Taranaki, there is no place I would rather be."

She says her mother Joanna Ellery, and her friends Eden and Renee are travelling down to support her for the shave and celebrate her birthday.

"I'm so thankful they're making the eight hour trip to celebrate with me."

Trish has wanted to participate in the Shave for a Cure for many years, she says.

"I've had the idea for the past seven years but I've never had the courage. A couple of months ago, I woke up and decided that I was going to do it. I'm nervous but excited at the same time.

"It's important to support and raise awareness for people who deal with these illnesses."

She says she is participating to remember her loved ones and support cancer patients.

"I've always wanted to do my part. I want to help find more effective treatments to save lives and make sure people with cancer get the support they need to get through."

She says she asked Michelle Fleming, owner of Stylz, a hairdressing salon in Eltham, to shave her hair.

"She is an amazing hairdresser who I met through my cousin. I can't think of anyone else I would rather shave my hair than Michelle."

Michelle says she feels honoured to be shaving Trish's hair.

"Shaving your hair off takes courage. A female's crown and glory is their hair and to shave it off for such a good cause is amazing.

"I've known people affected by cancer. My Dad passed away 30 years ago and at the same time my sister was going through chemotherapy. I shaved off her hair. What Trish is doing is amazing as she is helping those affected by cancer."

Trish has currently raised close to $200.

"My goal is $500, I'm thankful for those who have donated and made me closer to my goal."

■ To donate, visit the Shave for a Cure website and search for Trish's fundraiser page.