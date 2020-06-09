Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke dressed up as a minion on Friday to support a good cause.

Volzke, along with hundreds of children and adults around the district, wore a onesie on Friday as part of the Pyjama Friday fundraiser for the Kai Kitchen Trust.

Volzke said he was happy to sport the minion-themed onesie and support the work of the trust.

He said the team at the Kai Kitchen deserved congratulations on their work in ensuring children across Central and South Taranaki have blankets, pyjamas and socks for winter.

Advertisement

"Thanks also to all those who have supported this project that is directly helping the children in our community."

The Mayor turned into a Minion on Friday, all in the name of a good cause.

Rochelle Steer, who runs Kai Kitchen, which provides school lunches for children in need across Central and South Taranaki, says the fundraising day was a great success.

"It raised community awareness that not all children have nice warm pyjamas to wear each night. We had a fantastic response from schools and businesses along with the general public."

Steer says with money still coming in from various businesses and schools they don't know how much has been raised, but she is confident it will go a long way to helping keep children warm this winter.

Pupils, teachers and support staff at St Joseph's Stratford all wore their pyjamas to school on Friday for the fundraiser, raising a total of $400 for the school to donate to the trust.

Children and staff at BestStart Stratford wore their PJs for the day.

Youngsters at BestStart Stratford also joined in the fun, and have another Kai Kitchen fundraiser planned later this month in the form of a quiz night.

Steer says all donations are always gratefully received. People wanting to regularly support can choose to join the "adopt a lunch" programme. They can set up an automatic payment of $5 a week to help feed a disadvantaged child in the community.

"It's just the cost of one takeaway coffee a week."

Advertisement

To find out more, visit the Kai Kitchen Trust Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheKaiKitchen