South Taranaki libraries are encouraging participants to attend the Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards judges' online workshops.

As part of the awards, free workshops are offered each year with the judges.

The judges outline what they are looking for in their respective categories and any hints and tips they can give authors from their expertise.

Due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 and regulations around participation due to level restrictions, rather than cancelling the workshops it was decided to hold the workshops via Zoom.

■ The workshops will be held on June 13. To register for the workshops, visit www.rhmorriesonawards.com