The Ministry of Education is working on plans for future schooling in South Taranaki, where it will invest money in Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High School.

There are six potential options for the future schooling. The options range from extending the primary schools to teach Year 1-8, merging schools or the two schools sharing the same site.

The options follow from previous consultation, including a number of workshops held in Term 1 with students, staff, parents and the wider community.

The ideas and themes have been used to develop an online survey that will make it possible to identify which options and ideas have a wider base of support.

A hard copy of the survey is available at local schools, South Taranaki District Council's administration building and the Hāwera LibraryPlus.

Time slots are available at Hāwera High School for those who wish to complete the online survey but have no internet access.

These are:

Tuesday June 9: 5.30pm-7pm

Thursday June 11: 5.30pm-7pm

• The online survey is open until Sunday June 21.