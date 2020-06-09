It's a case of same but different this year for Taranaki's annual science fair.

The Covid-19 related restrictions on large events meant the WITT Taranaki Science and Technology Fair couldn't run as it has in the past, says fair manager Loryn Kazianis.

Instead, she says, the fair will still go ahead, but in a digital rather than physical format.

"Fortunately we have been able to secure a majority of our existing sponsors which has enabled us to go ahead with the fair in a scaled-down version."

Pupils can enter their work this year by uploading it digitally and all entries will be judged remotely. The scientific investigation and technological development categories have been dropped for this year because they require in-person judging.

Water rockets and robotics are also currently not part of the digital fair but may take place later this year, says Loryn.

The four categories that remain are scientific journalism, observational drawing, advertising posters and photography. The theme for photography this year is 'symmetry' and the focus for the posters is 'caring for the ocean'.

Pupils can enter work online until July 1, with entry forms available online through the WITT website.

Loryn says while the change to online is for one year only, online entries will permanently replace the mailed-out packs sent to schools in the past.

"The majority of our students are using social media and other digital platforms. We feel the science fair needs to adapt to stay relevant."

The physical fair is a "fantastic community event", says Loryn, and so will return next year. However, the organisers are planning to offer other digital aspects in future years.