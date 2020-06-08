Time is running out for people to have their say on who the Taranaki Electricity Trust trustees should be.

Voting closes at noon this Friday, June 12 with provisional results expected to be announced shortly after.

The election is being held for three trustees from part of the New Plymouth District Council area, including Waitara, Uruti and Inglewood and three trustees from parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Stratford and Eltham.

Stacey Siddle of Election Services, the independent election service provider overseeing the election, says as of Monday morning this week, 5180 electors out of 19,482 total electors had voted.

This 26.6 per cent return compares to a 28.95 per cent return at the same point for the 2017 election.

While it is too late for voters to now post their form to be sure it reaches Election Services in time, people can still drop their vote off at the Taranaki Electricity Trust Office, 84 Rata St, Inglewood, says Stacey.

The office is open between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 10 and 9.30am to noon on Friday, June 12.

When voting closes at noon the electoral officer, Dale Ofsoske, will collect the ballot box from the Taranaki Electricity Trust office and manage the counting of any hand-delivered votes.