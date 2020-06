Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Mountain Road, SH3, north of Midhirst this evening.

The single vehicle crash was reported around 4.50pm a police spokesperson says.

Initital reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

The southbound lane between Beaconsfield Road and Croydon Road, is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.