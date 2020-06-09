In 1967 Colleen Clark received her first day certificate for becoming a volunteer for St John.

She has recently received The New Order of St John Ultra Long Service Medal and the 52 year Laurel bar for her years of service, all served in Stratford.

"I love Stratford and I love helping my community."

Throughout her time, Colleen has received many awards.

"In 1983 I was made a member of the Order of St John. In 1997 I was made an officer of the Order of St John."

Colleen was made a member of the Order of St John in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Colleen says she started volunteering when her friend Maria Collins joined.

"I was always interested in joining. I enjoy helping people."

She started with first aid duties at events.

"I practised first aid and once I progressed I would go on duty at events and help with first aid. I attended sports events and the stock cars."

Colleen also completed in competitions between the different divisions across the North Island.

"I really enjoyed these. It was great meeting new members and making friends throughout the North Island. I would always look forward to catching up with them all again."

At the competitions, the members would complete healthcare and first aid tasks.

"These involved caring for patients and folding 'hospital corners' on beds."

Colleen worked with the youth, helping with the cadet classes.

"I was the manager of the youth division for 32 years, I really enjoyed working with the children."

In 1997, Colleen received a further promotion and became an officer of the Order of St John. Photo / Supplied

Colleen is now a resource member and a St John Stratford area committee member.

"I help where I can. I still like to be involved."

Volunteering for St John runs in her family's blood, she says.

Her husband, Gavin Clark is a resource manager and her daughters Donna Millar and Rachel Williams were St John cadets.

"Donna started coming to St John with me when she was 7. She was really interested and as soon as she could, she signed up to be a cadet.

"She is now the manager of the youth division, starting shortly after I changed to resource manager. She is doing a great job."

Colleen says she has made many memories and friends throughout her time of service.

"I feel proud in serving St John, I've always really enjoyed helping others."

Stratford St John chairman Peter McDonald says Colleen's efforts are appreciated.

"It is absolutely amazing. It is the effort of those like Colleen who give their time to a wonderful organisation like St John which keeps it running for the community."