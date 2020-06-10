A Kaponga Primary School pupil has transformed an old bike into a hydro dipped creation.

Hamish Dwyer, 11, says he and his neighbour worked on the bike during the alert level 4 lockdown.

"I saw a video on YouTube of someone doing something similar with a bike. I talked to my neighbour about it and we went from there."

Hamish says the first thing they did was weld pieces on to the bike.

"We started off with an old bike and took off the forks, measured them and added an inch of pipe to make the forks longer. We then welded these together and ground the welds down to make them more smooth."

Hamish then measured the handlebars, bent them into the place and added pieces to the back of the bike.

Hamish hydro dipped the different parts of the bike.

"You spray a base coat on to the object and leave it to dry. Once it's dry you fill a container with water, spraying the water with spray paint. You then slowly put the object into the water and then pull it out again."

Hamish says he enjoys hydro dipping.

"I've hydro dipped little matchbox cars and the wheels on my scooter."

He says he enjoyed the project.

"I'm happy it's finished. It was really fun."