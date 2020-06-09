A school over 100 years old has been transformed and repurposed.

Phil and Helen D'Ath, from Hāwera, have been working to transform the property for the past two and a half years.

There are two parts to their project, the school and the community hall directly by it.

They are turning the school into their home and the community hall has been repurposed into a winter dining and events venue.

The entire property has been relandscaped. Photo/ Supplied.

Helen says they have landscaped the entire property.

"My husband is a builder by trade. We have completed the community hall part of the project. The hall and the school are connected by a walkway which we have covered in."

The dining venue, called 'Ohangai' is set to open this week on Thursday.

"It was originally just going to be an events centre but with Covid-19 we decided to change it into a winter dining area as well.

"We added two forty foot containers for the kitchen and bar. I thought, we have the venue and we want to share it with those who made memories at the school."

She says there has been a positive response.

"The community is excited that we have saved the school and given it a new purpose."

She says she has met many people who have a connection with the school.

"So many people have an emotional connection to the school. They would stop by and share their stories. We love listening to their stories."

Helen has worked in hospitality for the past 30 years.

She says when the opportunity to buy the school came up, her and her husband were excited.

"It is a great venue to hold events. We thought we could take the school and reinvent it into a new life."