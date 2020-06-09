An osteopath who grew up in Stratford wants to give back to her community.

Brooke Wells, 24, was born in New Plymouth and raised in Stratford.

She has recently started work at Taranaki Osteopaths, after studying at university for six years, one at Otago University and five years at Auckland Unitec.

She says she initially was studying to become a physiotherapist.

"I studied first-year health science at Otago University. For the course, they take in 1500 students but at the end of the year only 400 move on to the next stage.

"I missed out by 2 per cent and my boss at the time said to try osteopathy. I transferred to Auckland and I've never looked back. I loved the course, it was great."

Wells studied a Bachelor of Human Biology at Unitec and went on to complete her Masters in Osteopathy.

"I'm thankful for my one year at Otago University as it helped to set me up for Auckland. Each year in Auckland I progressed and I could see my grades improved. It was a great reflection of my personal growth."

Wells moved back to Stratford in November.

"I was meant to start at Taranaki Osteopaths on May 1 but this was delayed for a month due to Covid-19."



She says she encourages people to support local during this time.

"With the impact of Covid-19, many businesses are struggling so it important to support them by shopping and using local."

Wells works with patients to allow the body to heal itself using different techniques.

"There are five osteopathic principles. The main one is that the artery is supreme. This means if you allow the fluids in the body to move easier, the healing process is faster."

She says this means her work is 80 per cent hands-on and 20 per cent education about adapting patients' lifestyles and learning some exercises.

"However, that can change to suit the patient."

Brooke attended Stratford Primary School and then went to St Mary's, now known as Taranaki Diocesan. She says she is thankful for her teachers for being so passionate about their subjects.

"At high school, the now acting principal, Matt Coleman, taught me physics, which I really enjoyed. Being able to succeed in the Sciences helped set me up for university."

In 2013, Brooke was awarded Dux of the school.

"I was absolutely thrilled. My goal for the last year of high school was to receive Dux. This helped me with going to university as it gave me the belief in myself. It showed that if I put my head down and worked, I could do it."

Brooke's passion for wanting to help people started in 2012, after she injured her shoulder swimming.

"I was in the Stratford Flyers competitive squad and I was three months away from competing in a national competition. I went to New Plymouth Physiotherapy and I was able to swim again for the nationals.

"I was so thankful. From that point, I wanted to help people achieve their goals."

Wells works two days in New Plymouth and two days in Stratford.

"I love what I do. There is no limit to what I can learn in osteopathy, every case is different."

She says she moved back to Stratford because she wanted to give back to the community.

"My partner, Brendon Holtham, also lives here. Taranaki has a big place in my heart and I want to regain my roots and help the community."

Wells says she is excited to make connections in the workforce.

"I can't wait to start this lifestyle in Taranaki. Stratford is growing and I want to be part of that."