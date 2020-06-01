New Plymouth District walkers looking to keep their lockdown exercise and goal-setting going as the alert levels ease can take part in a major charity fundraiser coming to Taranaki in 2021.

Oxfam Trailwalker is heading to the region next March after New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) in partnership with Venture Taranaki won the right to host the event and be the destination partner for the next three years.

Mayor Neil Holdom says securing the Oxfam Trailwalker event was another feather in the cap for the New Plymouth district and would be a major boost to the region as it recovers from the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

"We're absolutely thrilled to host the Oxfam Trailwalker challenge for the next three years.

"It's another major event in our beautiful region as we continue to Build a Lifestyle Capital and it will be a superb showcase for our wonderful corner of Aotearoa. It's perfect timing too as it will bring hundreds of much-needed visitors to our region as we all work to get back on our feet as the economic shock of Covid-19 bites."

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland welcomed the addition of another premium event to Taranaki as the region turns its focus on to economic recovery.

"From mounga to moana, Taranaki has so much to offer. On the back of Covid-19, the announcement of Taranaki as 2021 Oxfam Trailwalker hosts provides an exciting glimpse into our economic recovery and the possibilities and opportunities that lay ahead."

Oxfam New Zealand's executive director Rachael Le Mesurier says Oxfam Trailwalker is a truly inspiring experience.

"One we hope the Taranaki community will enjoy being part of as much as we and our walkers do. We are delighted with the support of our Taranaki hosts, as the spirit of local hospitality and encouragement will make all the difference as hundreds of walkers set out to challenge poverty over 50 or 100km.

"Participants in Oxfam Trailwalker 2021 will enjoy Taranaki's wonderful scenery and the region's other special attractions. We also look forward to seeing many Taranaki locals stepping out on the start line or supporting in some other way, as we make history with the first Oxfam Trailwalker in the region."

About 1000 walkers take part in the event, helped by 1500 friends, family and support crew. The event was previously held in Whakatane and Taupō.

■ For more information and to find out how you can get involved in the next event, head to https://www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz/