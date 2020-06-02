Moana Hancock is shouting local shoppers a coffee, beer and various other treats in a way to help get people back into the local shops and businesses.

Moana says she was inspired by the various pay-it-forward initiatives she has seen on social media recently to do something herself to support local shops in Stratford.

"As a business owner myself, I have felt the bite of Covid-19. I had to close Moana Massage completely to my clients during the level 4 and 3 restrictions, so I certainly lost income there."

Despite that, Moana says it was an easy choice to invest some money in supporting other local businesses.

"I spoke to Sara Skilling who owns Azure and asked her if I could prepay for some coffees for people to have when they came in and bought something out of the cabinet. With a coffee loyalty card, it was only going to cost $45 for 10 coffees, which really isn't going to kill my bank account."

Moan posted her offer on Facebook - asking people to buy something from the cabinet at Azure and then give her name for the free coffee.

"I chose Azure because that's where I go for my coffee after the school run each day, but am talking to other businesses as well to do similar."

Moana says Sara's baking is "wonderful" and encourages people to call in and try it.

Sara says since starting the business she has kept coming up with new ways to promote the business. From making amazing cakes to auction off to organising platters, she says the key to surviving post-Covid is supporting each other and being inventive.

Appreciating not everyone likes coffee, Moana's next pay it forward is shouting a beer from Forgotten 43 Brewing she says.

"For this, if people buy one beer, then give my name, they can have a second one on me. So it's a great way to go out with a friend, enjoy a locally produced beer and support a local business."

Moana says she would love to hear from any businesses that are struggling in Stratford to find ways she can work with them to support them through the tough economic times people are in.

"I would also love to hear form other people who would like to do their own pay it forward - the more people we get out and shopping, the better."