A Hāwera teacher aide has published her first novel.

Justine Olckers self-published her first novel "Letters to Titan" this year.

It is a science fiction novel following the story of Christine, whose life is turned upside down as she stumbles across a mystery involving government agencies, friends and family.

The book is part of a trilogy, Olckers says.

"I'm currently working on the second book, which will focus on the antagonists from the first book."

She says she has always loved writing.

"I write a lot of poetry and short stories but this was my first ever novel. To write you need a creative mind and to have a pen and paper on hands at all times so when you get inspiration, you can write down ideas and tips."

She says the book took a year to complete.

"I was juggling work, looking after my children and finding a time to write.

"I found that writing at night, once my kids were asleep, was really effective. I would write 3000-4000 words a night."

Originally, the book was going to be a piece about illegal miners in South Africa but halfway through writing the novel, she decided she wanted to turn her story into something more.

"When I was writing it, I realised there was more I could do with the story so I changed it. I'm happy I did, I'm really happy with the finished product," Olckers says.

She says she is happy her book is out for people to read.

"I think every self-publisher can agree they always feel like they can do more with a book. I wanted to keep going but I am happy it is out in the world."

Olckers says she has received a lot of positive comments.

"I've had people tell me they laughed when it was funny and cried when it was sad. It is nice to know the book makes people feel emotions."

She says while she was writing the novel she grew attached to the characters.

"The more I wrote, the more attached I became. I found myself imagining how Christine felt in certain situations. It was really emotional when I wrote the last sentence because I knew the story was coming to end."

She is also thankful to her editor Debra Quaadgras, owner of eQuBe Publishing.

"She edited, proof-read and did the text installment for my book. She also gave me advice on how to self-publish."

Olckers says she is thankful for the support of family and friends.

"They gave me the support I needed to finish the novel."

■ The Stratford Press has a copy of Justine's book to give away to a lucky reader. To enter the draw to win, please email alyssa.smith@nzme.co.nz with a name, an address to send the prize to along with a contact phone number.