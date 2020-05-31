A dance teacher has been given a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for her services to dance education.

Lynn Gilbert-Smith has been recognised in today's Queen's Birthday Honours. She is the director of LGS Dance, a dance school in New Plymouth.

She has been teaching dance for the last 50 years, opening her own studio when she was just 16 years old in 1970.

Before opening her own studio she worked as an assistant teacher for her dance teacher, she says.

"I was assistant dance teacher, helping my teacher with classes and I decided to start my own dance classes so I did.

"I started my first class with a tape recorder to play music on and a dozen pupils and I have never looked back."

Lynn says one of the changes to dance over the years is having more opportunities to learn different types of dance.

"When I started I learnt classical ballet as other options weren't available. Nowadays there are so many to choose from."

She says another change is the advancement of equipment used to teach.

"We used to use a tape recorder and the way technology has advanced since then is incredible."

LGS Dance specialises in classical ballet, contemporary, jazz and musical theatre.

"I love these types of dance. I'm also passionate about training children for competitions and travelling New Zealand examining students at other dance schools."

LGS Dance has six other staff members, who all bring their own skills and passion for dance she says. "They're all amazing people."

Lynn's passion for dance inspired her to get involved in setting up a trust to help dance students progress and continue their dance education.

Lynn helped set up the Gilbert-Smith Trust in 1987, with the goal of raising funds to assist dance students to progress their skills and achieve their goals.

Lynn says she is humbled to receive the QSM, saying it is thanks to the support of her family she has been able to do so much in the field of dance education over the years.

"I couldn't have achieved this without the support of my husband, Graeme, my family and friends. My friends have supported me with a number of events."