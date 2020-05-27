Dance combines with art in the latest lockdown project launched by a New Plymouth art gallery.

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery has launched a project aimed at getting people dancing.

The Art of Dance project is open to everyone, professional or amateur dancers, or just anyone who want to get moving and shake some lockdown cobwebs off.

There are no restriction on the style of dance either, it can be ballet or hip-hop, tap or tango. The movement and music choice is entirely up to the entrant.

Advertisement

The inspiration however, must come from one of three artworks from the gallery's collection. The three artworks are Len Lye's kinetic artwork Trilogy, Lisa Reihana⁠'s Digital Marae: Hinepukohurangi⁠ and Vivian Lynn⁠'s Playground 1.

Images, and where relevant videos, of each of the three pieces can be found online on the Govett-Brewster website.

To take part, all entrants need to do is submit a dance video (up to three minutes long) online by 11 June 2020.

Entrants are also advised to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions and submission guidelines. For further details, head to The Art of Dance page.

Find out more: www.govettbrewster.com