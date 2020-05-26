The Stratford High School Board of Trustees has announced the school's new principal this afternoon.

Cameron Stone will begin his role at the school at the start of term three.

Cameron has over 16 years of teaching experience, working at Inglewood High School for the past 12 years.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, board chairwoman Ina Vincent says the board was very pleased with the applicants, working closely with former Opunake High School principal Mark Bowden who offered advice to the board as they assessed and determined the shortlist, conducted interviews and made the appointment.

"We believeCameron has the vision to build on our existing strengths, along with the skills required to guide us into the future of the education of our students."