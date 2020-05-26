Monday's announcement that the size of gatherings would be increased from 10 to 100 on Friday, May 29 is welcome relief for the Taranaki Rugby Football Union.

The Union can now put measures in place as the wider rugby community moves toward a "return to play" process before the start of the CMK club competition.

Taranaki Rugby and other provincial unions have been working with New Zealand Rugby on appropriate measures clubs and teams should take to remain safe under alert level 2.

Teams can resume training before Friday provided that all Level 2 requirements for contact tracing, hygiene measures and social distancing (including 10-person training bubbles) are met and signed off by the TRFU.

Advertisement

From Friday, training bubbles can increase to 100 with all other Level 2 requirements remaining.

Pre-season matches can kick off from June 13 with the CMK club competition due to kick off on June 20.

Community Rugby Manager Cole Brown says it's really encouraging that clubs can commence training as Taranaki builds towards the start of the CMK club season.

"We are all looking forward to getting some club rugby underway when it's possible to do so. All clubs have been briefed on what is required and they have been really receptive as we continue to play our part to keep our players, coaches and volunteers safe."

Cole says measures for clubrooms and details on managing crowds are still to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Bayleys 1st XV competition, Port Taranaki Secondary Schoolgirls and Burger Fuel Ferdie Rugby competitions will kick off in Term 3.

Taranaki Rugby's Club Protocol (under level 2):

Players must register before training for contact tracing purposes

Groups will be given designated areas

10-person training bubbles until Friday

Sanitisation will be available before and after training

Players will have to bring their own water bottle and towel

Players need to leave the training immediately once the session is completed

If anyone in a club team is feeling unwell, please stay home

Each team will be given a first aid kit