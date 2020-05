Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire south of Inglewood.

Several fire appliances are fighting what is seen to be a farm shed fire on Dudley Road Lower.

Plumes of smoke can be seen from State Highway Three.

Police have temporarily closed off the road to enable access for the fire vehicles.

A witness says they believed the farm shed contained bales of feed or hay.