A virtual half marathon will raise funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

The Cape Egmont half marathon has been running since 2018, but this year, organiser Nicky Smith has come up with another way participants can take part.

"The event will be a virtual marathon so people can participate from anywhere and adhere to the Governments rules and regulations."

She says she hopes the original event will be able to resume next year.

Advertisement

All proceeds from the inaugural Cape Egmont virtual half marathon go to the Taranaki Cancer Society, with the majority of funds going toward exercise programmes for people affected by cancer in the region.

To participate, runners and walkers will register online and use an app such as Strava, Fitbit or Map my Run to record their route and time.

They have from July 1 to July 31 to complete their event.

Once completed, participants can upload their results via a link through the Cape Egmont Half Marathon website.

Participants have the choice of running or walking 2.5km, 5km, 10km or a half marathon (21km).

Runners and walkers can complete the distance they've registered for as much as they want to try and get better times, Smith says.

"If they want to complete another distance, they have to pay the registration fee for that event."

"I was really worried about having to cancel the event. This is a hard time for everyone, especially charities and the Taranaki Cancer Society is close to my heart."

Advertisement

The marathon is held in memory of Smith's close friend, Andrew Smith who passed away due to a brain tumour in 2016.

"I met him through the Energy City Harriers running club in New Plymouth. Andrew loved getting a medal when he competed in marathons. That's why every participant who completes this half marathon receives a medal."

In 2018, $17,000 was raised and last year, the event raised $10,000.

"Last year we had people from Australia, Scotland, Italy and Canada compete. It was really awesome."

Smith is thankful for the support of those who participate.

"This is a well supported event. Through entering, participants are supporting the Taranaki Cancer Society. The money from the registration goes a long way in helping those affected by cancer."

■ To register, visit www.capeegmonthalf.com