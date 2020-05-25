A serious crash in Stratford this morning has closed part of SH3 in the town.

One person has been seriously injured in the incident, which took place at about 5.30am this morning.

The crash, which involved a truck and a car according to witnesses, has left one person potentially seriously injured, police said.

A witness says the crash happened just north of the Flint Road exit on SH3.

Police said the road is closed and motorists can expect delays and avoid the area.

A diversion is in place with State Highway 3 closed between the intersections of Pembroke Road and Monmouth Road.

Northbound motorists are being directed to turn up Pembroke Road, then right onto Monmouth Road, then left back onto SH3. The route is reversed for Southbound traffic. The diversion is estimated to add five minutes to journey times.