A country music group have organised online concerts to keep people connected during Covid-19 situation.

Riverside Country Music Group organisers Jocelyn and George Tuahine have organised the weekly Monday evening concerts.

Jocelyn and George started the group around nine years ago to encourage people to perform.

"It is going really well. We have a great team behind us who help a lot."

Jocelyn says a schedule for the online concerts is posted to the Facebook page before the concerts.

"This is so the artists know when they're playing and listeners know when their favourite artists are playing."

The artists start a live video at their scheduled time and perform a 15 minute set.

The first concert was held on March 30.

"It went really well. We had a lot of interest so we've kept it going. We find it great to be able to give something to people during this time."

Local and national artists perform, Jocelyn says.

"We have artists from all over the country from Christchurch to Auckland."

The concerts have received lots of positive comments, with each concert getting around 3000 views, she says.

"We're overwhelmed by all the positive feedback. George and I have received messages from all around the world. We had a man from England say he really liked when George sang You'll Never Walk Alone."

She says her and George started the concerts for the club members who were missing the music.

"It is great our members can still watch artists perform and stay connected."

She says she is hoping the Riverside Country Music Group resumes at alert level 1.

"When we start back up, the online concerts will still run but it will be changed to a different day as the group meets on a Monday night."