Thousands of hunters headed out before dawn on Saturday as the delayed 2020 game bird hunting season began,

The season was delayed due to Covid-19 level restrictions, but has also been extended, now running through until Sunday, July 12.

Fish & Game NZ says hunters reported the lead up to the delayed 2020 season start had been exciting, with the best numbers of birds seen frequenting their ponds in many years. Unfortunately, in regions affected by drought hunting birds was made harder by lack of water.

In Taranaki the season started with early cloud cover helping provide a good opening. The day cleared to fine weather with plenty of hunter activity on the bigger lakes. Moderate bags of paradise and mallard duck for hunters were obtained and good numbers of mallards were seen holding tight in un-shot smaller wetlands.

For 20-month-old Bentley Brown it was his first time out duck hunting.

The toddler was with his dad hunting ducks around the back of Strathmore says his mum, Kara Brown.

"He was very impressed, duck duck duck was all he said all day. The excitement definitely runs in the blood."