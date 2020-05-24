Overnight asphalting works on State Highway 45 Morley Street between Devon Street West and Vivian Street will start tonight, Sunday May 24.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the work will be done between 6pm and 6am and will take approximately four nights to complete, weather dependant.

There will be no access to the Morley Street worksite to or from Vivian Street, Powderham Street and Devon Street West, except for residents, while the works are carried out. Sign posted detours will be in place.

This work completes the road renewal works undertaken last year.