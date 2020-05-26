Midhirst Scout Group Cubs, Scouts and Venturers have found a way to take part in Scouting activities and stay connected.

Despite not being able to take part in the usual activities, they have found ways to complete Scouting badges and award levels.

While the Scouts were not able to take part in the Anzac Day parade, they stood at dawn in their homes.

Venturers Daniel and Richard Drummond made an Anzac Day display in their farm paddock.

Advertisement

During alert level 4, 3 and 2, the Scouts have completed online programmes provided by Scouts New Zealand.

These have been available on a new website called Mahi Tahi. The website allows young people direct access to the youth programme from a phone, tablet or computer. To access, the members log on with their individual usernames and passwords.

Scouts have been learning about a range of topics including sculpting, helping at home and outdoor cooking.