It was the first weekend of level 2, and members of the Egmont Rod and Custom Club celebrated it in style.

Lloyd Darrah, treasurer of the Egmont Rod and Custom Club, says over 30 members took their cars for a cruise through Stratford on Sunday as part of the nationwide Great Kiwi Rolling Rod Show.

"In total there were about 35 cars involved. A few extras turned up and joined in. It was a great afternoon out and I was really pleased to see how many people came out to watch as well."

The cars drove along Broadway as part of the route.

The national event was the idea of Dean Taylor, a member of the Te Awamutu Rod and Custom Club, and was a way for hot rodders around the country to enjoy their hobby and bring a smile to people's faces, Darrah says.

Advertisement

"Our members were all keen to get out and enjoy taking their cars for a drive, and this is a way we could bring the cars out for the community to see while staying within the rules of level 2."

Hot rod fans had missed out on a series of popular events during levels 4 and 3, including the Whangamata Beach Hop which is an annual highlight for many rodders around the country, so Sunday's cruise was a way for them to get back behind the wheel and enjoy their cars, he said.

Cody Bibby was one of the members to join in, taking his 1983 Z/28 Camaro with a 355 Chevy V8 engine for a spin on the day.

Bibby says the car has been in his family for 20 years.

"I inherited it 13 years ago when I was 12 when my mother passed away. It used to be her daily drive and is very sentimental to me."

He said he enjoyed the drive, and was pleased to see so many people outside to watch the cars go by.

Alex West-Adams, 8, her teddy bear, Chocolate, and her father all came out to watch the cars go by on Regan Street.

Alex says she enjoyed watching all the cars. "My favourite was the purple one though."

Advertisement