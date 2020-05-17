Stratford Justices of the Peace (JPs) will begin operating from the Stratford Library under Covid-19 rules on Thursday.

During the alert level 4 lockdown the Royal Federation of New Zealand Justices Association instructed JPs not to work unless absolutely essential, Stratford JP Barrie Smith says.

As of Thursday, May 21, the service desk will reopen for business from 10am to 12.30pm.

He says the local JPs are excited to provide the service again.

"There is no doubt there will be a backlog of work but our local JPs are ready to provide this free service to our community."

He says he is pleased the community followed the Covid-19 rules.

"I'm sure everyone will be happy for things to return to normal but we have to keep following the rules to stamp out Covid-19."