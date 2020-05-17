During the Covid-19 restrictions for levels 4 and 3 the Stratford Press team have been working from home.

With the country now in level 2 our teams have returned to the office and are working under the rules of Covid-19 alert level 2.

While this means the Stratford Press office at 178 Broadway is now open, we encourage people to call before coming in.

Much of our business can be conducted by phone or email, but if you do need to call into the office you will be asked to fill in your name and contact details in our visitor register to help with contact tracing.

Please do not visit the office if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19, if you have Covid-19 or are awaiting the results from being tested for it, if you have been in contact with any known or suspected cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days or if you have returned, or been in contact with someone else who has returned from overseas in the past 14 days.

If you need to talk to someone about advertising, please call 06 759 4260.

To speak to Alyssa, our reporter, please call 06 969 4022 or text / call her on 027 276 8157.

Editor Ilona Hanne can be contacted on 06 969 4024 or 027 836 0515.