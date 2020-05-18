The popular second-hand bookstore under the TET Kings Theatre is back in business.

The bookstore had to close during Covid alert levels 3 and 4.

Volunteer Nola McMillan, says people were queing outside when they reopened on Thursday.

"People had been looking in the window on their walks during the lockdown and seen books they wanted. Some had called and asked us to reserve certain books for them, so we had some put aside for people."

Since then books and DVDs have been selling fast, she says.

"I think people are all looking for some entertainment at the moment, be it a book or a DVD to watch."

In accordance with level 2 rules, the bookshop is asking all customers to note their name and contact details as well as the time they enter the shop. Hand sanitiser is also available.

McMillan says no customers have objected to the changes.

"We had to make a few changes to be able to reopen, like getting the details of everyone who comes in to the shop, but the shop itself hasn't changed. It is still packed full of cheap, affordable secondhand books and DVDs."

McMillan and the other volunteers hope people may have had a clean up of their bookshelves and DVD collections during lockdown and will donate them to the store.

"We would love some more DVDs to sell, and are always accepting donations of books. Everything we sell here, the money goes straight to support the Kings Theatre and to keep it running."

Although the bookshop has reopened, people will have to wait a little longer for the Kings Theatre itself to reopen, says theatre trust chairman Jason Kowalewski.

"Our plan at this stage is to reopen in time for the school holidays. In the meantime people can support the theatre and help it stay viable by shopping locally and supporting the bookshop, which provides valuable funds for the theatre itself."