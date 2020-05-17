Nearly 19,500 voters will get voting documents in the post over the coming few days to elect trustees for the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET).

The trust was formed in 1993 when the Taranaki Electricity Power Board merged with New Plymouth Energy. It distributes money from investment income by way of grants to individuals and organisations from the area previously supplied by the Taranaki

Electric Power Board.

Elections for trustees are held every three years, and three positions are available in the two wards.

Nominees for Ward A, which covers part of the New Plymouth District Council area including Waitara, Urutī and Inglewood, are: Tony Bedford, LeAnne Blakelock, Mike Davey, Melissa Kay and Karen Schumacher.

The nominees for Ward B, which covers parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Eltham and Stratford, are: Rick Coplestone, Jono Erwood, Alan Jamieson, Matthew McDonald and Andrew Wood.

Voting documents can be returned by post, or hand-delivered to the Taranaki Electricity, 84 Rata St, Inglewood on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 12.30pm by noon on Friday, June 12.