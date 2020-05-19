Broadway was packed with people visiting local businesses on the first day of alert level 2.

Many businesses who had shut their shop doors during alert level 4 and 3 reopened on Thursday, May 14.

Scarpas Shoes and Repairs owner David Deacon.

David Deacon, owner of Scarpas Shoes and Repairs, says he was happy to be open again after being closed in alert level 3 and 4.

"It's good to be back."

David sells and repairs shoes.

"I've been repairing shoes for the last 20 years. Stevens Shoe Store in Marton taught me a lot and I'm very thankful to them."

He says a large number of customers visited his shop on Thursday.

"I'm happy to be able to see all of my customers again and I look forward to seeing more."

To keep himself and others safe, David has a contact tracing register that each customer signs when they enter the shop. He is also following the 2m social distancing rule.

Central Butchery co-owner Charmain Robbertze says during alert level 3 and 4 they had a click and collect service running for their customers.

Central Butchery co-owner Piet Robbertze.

"Customers would ring up on the phone, place an order and we would package it up and let them know when it was ready for delivery."

They received the Government wage subsidy, she says.

"It was great the help was available to local businesses."

She says they have a number of procedures in place to keep people safe.

"We are following the 2m social distancing rule, we have a contact tracing register and everything is cleaned regularly."

Charmain says it is important to shop local at this time.

"Without the support of the community, local businesses can't survive."

All Seams Upholstery Stratford owner Maria Elliot says people have been supportive during this time.

All Seams Upholstery Stratford owner Maria Elliot.

"I'm so thankful for their support. It makes all the difference."

All Seams Upholstery repairs and restores different types of furniture.

"I restore and repurpose mid-culture, modern, antique and retro style furniture. "

The shop has a boundary in place between the show room and workshop to follow 2m social distancing rule and has a contact tracing register.

During alert level 3, Maria offered a click and collect service for her customers.

"It's great that people could still buy products while the shop was closed."

Maria received the Government wage subsidy. She says she is thankful it was available.

She says the shop reopened on Thursday, the first day of alert level 2.

"I'm happy to be back open and to start serving my lovely customers again."

Maria says it is great to see customers shopping local.

"I always shop local. I think it is important to support our local businesses and support our town."