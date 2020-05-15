Schools reopen on Monday May 18, and Stratford Primary School is working hard to ensure everything is in place for the pupils.

Principal Jason Elder says a survey of parents showed 90-95 per cent of pupils are coming back when school reopens, but some children will continue with supported home learning.

"There are a number of reasons for children not returning to school, including the pupil being at risk or someone in their bubble being at risk."

He says the staff are conscious of the wellbeing of the school community.

"If parents are hesitant, they can contact our 0800 number or email teachers. We understand this is a stressful time and we want to support our community and answer any questions they may have."

He says the staff are excited for the return of pupils.

"We have missed them all and we can't wait to get back into routine."

During alert level 3, 10-12 staff and 14-18 children were on-site. Desks were separated to comply with the 2m social distancing rule.

Elder says during alert level 2, classes will be set up normally and the focus is hygiene.

"We have sanitiser and hand soap available for pupils. When a pupil goes outside, they have to wash their hands when they come back in."

Parents are encouraged not to come into the school, but he says there are two designated areas for parents to sign in if they must enter and 2m social distancing rules apply.

"Parents of our Year 1-2 pupils will have a desk outside the junior classroom where they can sign in and wash their hands.

"Parents of Year 3-8 pupils will sign in and wash their hands at the office. This is so we can contact trace if needed.

He says the school will not be holding assemblies, sports events or kapa haka at this stage.

"Every two weeks we will review our programmes to see if it is safe for them to resume."

He says the wellbeing of pupils, staff, parents and caregivers is important.

"We are doing everything we can to help people feel safe."