The move to alert level 2 for Stratford District Council means a step towards getting back on track.

Following safe working rules, Council will be able to open up its facilities but is reminding the community to 'play it safe'.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says Council isn't alone in looking forward to the move to level 2.

"We know many of our community are ready to get back out there, and we're pleased to be able to resume offering services from our facilities this week."

"From Thursday May 14, our library, i-SITE and Service Centre will be open to the public during normal hours, with public health measures in place to keep us all safe."

The Council has been busy preparing the TSB Pool Complex for reopening which should happen early next week, he says.

"While we get back to business and this new normal, we ask that people continue to be kind, be patient and help us to deliver safe services to all."

"This involves some small changes to the way we go about our daily lives."

Council is available through a contactless service by calling 06 765 6099, or email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

For Council updates visit www.stratford.govt.nz or see Council's Facebook Page.

For the latest information on Covid-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz

Rubbish and Recycling:

·General waste bin (red lid) will be collected every Monday as normal.

·Mixed recycling bin (yellow or green lid) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle with all mixed recycling (paper, cardboard, and plastic) able to go to the recycling facility.

·Glass recycling (blue crate) will be collected on your normal fortnightly cycle. Collectors will sort glass into colours at the kerbside. Please don't overfill your blue crate with recycling, and make sure it is a safe lifting weight (under 12kg). To keep collectors and streets safe from smashed glass, please keep glass below the top of your crate. Save any extra glass for the next collection.

Transfer Station:

·Stratford Transfer Station will open under normal operating hours.

·To continue to keep our staff and community safe, payment remains contactless, by Eftpos or account only.

· Transfer station opening hours and charges are available at www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/rubbish-recycling

Library:

· Stratford Library will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May, with some public health measures to keep staff and community safe.

· Visitors will need to provide details for contact tracing.

·Visitors need to practice physical distancing. We'll be limiting the number of people entering the Library.

· Children under 16 must be supervised by a parent/caregiver.

· We're asking visitors to use the library for shorter periods of time to give everyone the opportunity to access services safely.

· You can still use Click and Collect services. Order online at stratfordlibrary.govt.nz by logging in with your library card and password.

· People can return books through the return slot, but don't if you or someone in your household has been unwell.

·Due dates continue to be extended and there will be no overdue fines until further notice.

·Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit

stratford.govt.nz/council/facilities/library

· Library programmes are postponed until further notice.

·Public WiFi will be back on as soon as possible.

TSB Pool Complex:

·We're busy preparing the swimming pool and facility to be up and running safely for the community, with the aim of opening early next week.

Service Centre:

·The Service Centre will be open normal hours from Thursday 14 May.

· Visitors may need to provide details for contact tracing and practice physical distancing.

We are processing building, planning and resource consents and undertaking inspections as normal.

Animal services continue as normal. Please call 06 765 6099 if you need to make a service request.

Contactless payments:

Where possible, we encourage people to continue to pay using the below contactless methods:

· Pay online with your credit card

· Internet banking.

· Bank transfer (you can ring your bank and request this)

·Send your cheque by post or drop it off at our Service Centre on Miranda Street.

If you are struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options to help to reduce your financial pressures.