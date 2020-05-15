While shops were closed and all but essential services in operation, Stratford's emergency service workers were still hard at work throughout the alert levels.

For Senior Constable Jono Erwood, the Covid-19 restrictions meant a change to his normal role in the police.

Jono is normally the town's school community officer and community constable, but with schools closed to the majority of students, he was redeployed.

Senior constable Jono Erwood.

"In my normal roles, I work with schools to keep pupils safe and educate them about the police. I also work with Di Gleeson of the Central Safe Taranaki Community Trust, assisting with their projects and I am the police liaison for the Community Patrol and Neighbourhood Support."

Jono was redeployed doing reassurance patrols across Taranaki, working mainly in the Central Taranaki area.

The patrols are 24-hour coverage, responding to any Covid-19 breaches and calls through the 105 phone system.

"I am working in shifts to ensure people are following the rules in these unprecedented times."

At this stage it's likely he will be returning to his normal role at the end of level 2.

"I enjoy working with the schools and helping the students. I can't wait to get back into it and help these kids by giving them a sense of normality in a crazy time.

"I'm excited to get back into my role and catch up with the school families, staff and pupils."

Jono says he is thankful he is able to help people during Covid-19.

"I initially joined the police force as I wanted to help people. I'm pleased to still be out there doing it."

The police have been issued with a full range of PPE gear including disposable overalls, masks, and gloves.

Getting used to wearing the gear at the start was a challenge but now it is like second nature, Jono says.

The police also have a number of procedures they follow to keep work areas clean.

"At the start of each shift, we wipe the police car down. We are constantly washing and sanitising our hands and each time we enter the building we walk through a small cleaning bath to clean our boots.

"Each time we work at a desk, we wipe it down before and after use. It helps keep us and everyone around us safe."

Jono says lower alert levels are harder to police, but Stratford residents have done a great job of sticking to the rules.

He encourages people to keep doing what they are doing.

"We have to be patient and follow the rules as we don't want to undo the work already done."

Safety is also a big concern for Dion Howells.

Dion is the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade chief officer, and says the brigade is working hard to ensure the safety of its members and the community.

Chief officer Dion Howells.

"We are currently working on roster schedule which changes every week so only eight people respond to a callout at once.

"We have also limited where firefighters can enter the station. They are only allowed to enter the appliance bay and the watch room."

Members of the Stratford brigade who have underlying health conditions, or have a family member with underlying health conditions, haven't been able to attend callouts in alert level 3 and 4.

"They will attend callouts in level 2."

The brigade has postponed training sessions, and is trying to do online training where possible.

"We are currently coming up with a plan on what our training sessions will look like in alert level 2."

Dion says at the start it was hard to adjust to the new procedures, but over time it has become the new normal.

"The brigade didn't have time to meet before the lockdown and discuss the new procedures so it was initially hard to get the message across but everyone has done a great job in following our new procedures."

Before attending a callout, the brigade does a risk assessment to determine what PPE gear is appropriate.

"We wear gloves, masks, and goggles. We also have sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes in each appliance and after every job, the engines are disinfected on the inside."

Dion says the Stratford brigade is lucky to have people available for the roster system.

"The brigade has done great during this time."

St John Stratford station manager David Longridge says to ensure everyone's safety, St John ambulance officers are also taking more precautions with personal hygiene and distancing and are routinely wearing PPE.

Station manager David Longridge.

"In addition, callouts are more complex and there are longer hand-over times at hospital, meaning that although ambulance callouts have reduced slightly during the pandemic, our ambulance officers remain just as busy."

He says he understands some people are anxious at the moment.

"Our ambulance officers take the time to reassure people about why they are wearing PPE and that it is to protect both patients and our staff.

"Something that has been difficult for our ambulances officers is the need during lockdown to limit the number of people in emergency departments, meaning we have been unable to transport family members other than in exceptional circumstances."

He says he understands the distress this may have caused in an already stressful situation.

"It was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone. With the move to level 2, this has been reviewed and we are now able to transport one family member to support the patient in hospital.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of support from the public of Taranaki with messages in windows thanking essential workers, gifts of food, and encouraging words."