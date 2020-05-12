Public Zoominars with councillors will provide a modern forum for New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) to gather feedback on its proposed multi-million dollar Covid-19 relief package.

The package will help residents and businesses hit by the Covid-19 economic storm.

And for those not online, they can talk to a person via the phone 'Feedback Hotline' to share their views.

Mayor Neil Holdom says the revised yearly budget includes a range of proposed initiatives.

Advertisement

"From slashing fees for restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders to giving Taranaki suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC jobs, as together we weather the Covid-19 economic storm.

"We're keen to hear what you think and are looking forward to new ideas and feedback."

NPDC's annual plan for the year ahead has been revised because of the Covid economic shock, including a $5.4 million drop in income.

Proposed rate increases have been halved to about 2.5 per cent for the average home and the operating budget is approximately $175 million.

The proposed package of projects to help the district are worth about $20 million.

Already in place are an $8 million rates relief package and $165,000 to Venture Taranaki to support small to medium businesses.

NPDC is asking for feedback on:

· Continuing to 'Buy local' and giving Taranaki contractors and suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC jobs.

· Keeping tradies in work making residents' homes warmer and greener via expanded Home Insulation scheme, $7.5 million.

· Slashing fees for local businesses including restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders, $1.3 million.

· Giving faster access to boosted community funding for grassroots groups, $450,000.

· Topping up property owners to help enhance main street buildings, $50,000.

Public feedback runs from May 12 to 26, 2020.

Advertisement

The Details:

· Fill in the five minute survey Here and go in the draw to win a voucher to support local businesses Get Back on their Feet. There are six SOS vouchers up for grabs, including a main prize of $500.

· Head to newplymouthnz.com/zoominars to see details about the times and topics of the three public 'Zoominars'. All welcome.

· Call 06 759 6060 from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and ask for the 'Feedback hotline' and our team is available to talk, take your feedback and fill in the survey over the phone.