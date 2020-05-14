Stratford's NZ Post couriers have been delivering the same amount of parcels they would at Christmas during Covid-19 alert level 3.

Unlike the holiday season though, they didn't have months to plan for the increased workload, only had days.

Before the Covid-19 alert levels, there was an average of 370 deliveries a day in the Stratford township. There are now an average of 540 deliveries per day.

There are two courier vans, one full time and one part time, and two posties who also deliver tracked parcels.

A NZ Post spokesperson says the Stratford couriers are currently delivering around double the usual amount of items they normally would.

"All of our teams are working hard to make sure Kiwis get their items, but we do ask that people have patience, things may be a little bit delayed."

The spokesperson says in alert level four, people could only send essential items, such as food and medicine. NZ Post continues to prioritise the delivery of these items.

"Some online shops let people buy during level four, but held the goods for delivery for level three. So when level three began we had all of those held items entering the network, as well as many other shops opening up again online.

"We expect to continue to be busy as the levels continue to move and retail stores open."

NZ Post have opened more processing sites and have brought in 200 extra vans and additional staff to get parcels delivered.

The spokesperson says they appreciate people are eager to get their parcels, but asks them to be patient as the staff deal with the dramatic increase.

"Our team in Stratford, and indeed all around the country are working as hard as they can to get your items to you. Please be kind, and have patience with all of us."

