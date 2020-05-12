The Stratford, Eltham and Toko fire brigades attended a house fire on Sole Rd in Ngaere on May 5.

Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief officer Kevan Old says the brigade received the call-out at 3.01pm.

"On arrival the house was fully involved."

The house is located on Sole Road in Ngaere.

Four fire engines, two water tankers and a specialist support vehicle attended.

He says the occupants of the house had left the property just before 2pm.

Kevan says all that is left of the house is the two end walls, the chimney and some framing.

"It is completely gutted."

Around 5 o'clock that evening, the fire was fully extinguished.